This fixed deposit (FD) rated AAA for the past 30 years revises interest rates

Sundaram Finance provides two alternatives for the maturity of deposits: renewal of deposits or maturity payment. According to the guidelines of the company, customers can renew their deposits from the date of maturity only if renewal instructions are received within 2 months of the maturity date, or else they can take the maturity amount. In addition, in the event of an emergency, a depositor can withdraw his or her money prematurely by incurring a penalty; however, in the event of a depositor's death, withdrawals can be withdrawn without penalty.