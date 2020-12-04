This fixed deposit offers interest upto 6.85% p.a. Here are the features

Interest rates on fixed-income instruments have fallen drastically over the last one and a half years. Bank FD interest rates have dropped to their lowest levels in years. A one year deposit with SBI Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.5% p.a. However, Bajaj Finance Limited offers a much higher FD interest rate of 6.60% compared with their peers. For senior citizens, Bajaj Finance offers an additional 0.25%. It allows a tenure between 12 and 60 months. The minimum deposit required to invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is ₹25,000.

Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is easy, as you can invest from the comfort of your home through an end-to-end paperless online investment process.

Bajaj Finance allows NRIs, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) to invest in its FD. NRI/OCI/PIO with an NRO account, can choose tenures between 12 months and 36 months.

Investors have an option to opt for monthly investment through Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). SDP enables the customer to invest in small monthly deposits, in a disciplined manner. The maturity period of each monthly deposit under SDP shall be for a minimum period of 12 months to a maximum period of 60 months. The depositor will have option to choose between 6 to 48 numbers of monthly deposits under SDP. The interest rate prevailing on the date of each deposit will be applicable to that particular deposit. Each deposit under the SDP will be treated as a separate fixed deposit.

Bajaj Finance also allows to invest in FDs through debit cards.

If you want to get monthly interest on your FD, you can do so by choosing the option of periodic payouts that enable you to get interest on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. However, the interest on your deposits may differ as per your choice.

