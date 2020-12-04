This fixed deposit offers interest upto 6.85% p.a. Here are the features

Investors have an option to opt for monthly investment through Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). SDP enables the customer to invest in small monthly deposits, in a disciplined manner. The maturity period of each monthly deposit under SDP shall be for a minimum period of 12 months to a maximum period of 60 months. The depositor will have option to choose between 6 to 48 numbers of monthly deposits under SDP. The interest rate prevailing on the date of each deposit will be applicable to that particular deposit. Each deposit under the SDP will be treated as a separate fixed deposit.