This foreign bank is paying FD rates up to 7.25% for tenors of 181 to 400 days

With operations starting in Kolkata more than a century ago in 1902, Citi is now a prominent international bank in the Indian financial industry.
With operations starting in Kolkata more than a century ago in 1902, Citi is now a prominent international bank in the Indian financial industry. The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are effective as of November 25, 2022. As a consequence, the bank is now offering interest rates between 2.10% and 3.50% on deposits that mature in 7 days to 1096 days. On deposits due in 181 days to 400 days, Citibank India is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25%. Due to its competitive interest rates and selection of flexible tenures, Citibank has become one of the top international banks in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With operations starting in Kolkata more than a century ago in 1902, Citi is now a prominent international bank in the Indian financial industry. The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are effective as of November 25, 2022. As a consequence, the bank is now offering interest rates between 2.10% and 3.50% on deposits that mature in 7 days to 1096 days. On deposits due in 181 days to 400 days, Citibank India is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25%. Due to its competitive interest rates and selection of flexible tenures, Citibank has become one of the top international banks in India.
Citibank FD Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 2.10% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 14 days, and Citibank is offering an interest rate of 2.15% on FDs maturing in 15 days to 35 days. On FDs maturing in 36 days to 180 days, Citibank is giving an interest rate of 3.50%, and on those maturing in 181 days to 400 days, Citibank is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25%. Deposits with maturities between 401 and 1096 days will earn interest at a rate of 3.50%.
Citibank FD Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 2.10% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 14 days, and Citibank is offering an interest rate of 2.15% on FDs maturing in 15 days to 35 days. On FDs maturing in 36 days to 180 days, Citibank is giving an interest rate of 3.50%, and on those maturing in 181 days to 400 days, Citibank is offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25%. Deposits with maturities between 401 and 1096 days will earn interest at a rate of 3.50%.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Citibank RD Rates
Additionally, Citibank accepts recurring deposits (RDs) with terms ranging from 365 to 731 days. The bank is giving an interest rate of 7.25% on RDs of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 365–400 days and a rate of 3.50% on those maturing in 401–731 days. The maximum limit for RD installment payments is Rs20,000, while the minimum amount is Rs1,000. For RDs at Citibank, the tenure spans 12 to 24 months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citibank RD Rates
Additionally, Citibank accepts recurring deposits (RDs) with terms ranging from 365 to 731 days. The bank is giving an interest rate of 7.25% on RDs of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 365–400 days and a rate of 3.50% on those maturing in 401–731 days. The maximum limit for RD installment payments is Rs20,000, while the minimum amount is Rs1,000. For RDs at Citibank, the tenure spans 12 to 24 months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Citibank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
For resident senior citizens, Citibank offers an additional interest rate of 50 bps higher than the standard rate. Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 2.60% to 4.00% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 1096 days. Senior citizens at Citibank will get a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits with maturities between 181 and 400 days.
Citibank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
For resident senior citizens, Citibank offers an additional interest rate of 50 bps higher than the standard rate. Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 2.60% to 4.00% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 1096 days. Senior citizens at Citibank will get a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits with maturities between 181 and 400 days.
On Citibank Online or the Citi Mobile smart banking app, you can easily make deposits with the bank. To register a Citibank Time Deposit if you do not already have one, you must first create a Citibank Savings Account. Customers of Citibank are given access to a variety of fixed deposit alternatives, including Citibank Fixed Deposit, Citibank Multi Deposits, Citibank Recurring Deposits, Senior Citizens Deposits, and Citibank Tax Saver Deposits.
On Citibank Online or the Citi Mobile smart banking app, you can easily make deposits with the bank. To register a Citibank Time Deposit if you do not already have one, you must first create a Citibank Savings Account. Customers of Citibank are given access to a variety of fixed deposit alternatives, including Citibank Fixed Deposit, Citibank Multi Deposits, Citibank Recurring Deposits, Senior Citizens Deposits, and Citibank Tax Saver Deposits.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).