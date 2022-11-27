This foreign bank is paying FD rates up to 7.25% for tenors of 181 to 400 days

With operations starting in Kolkata more than a century ago in 1902, Citi is now a prominent international bank in the Indian financial industry. The fixed deposit interest rates of the bank are effective as of November 25, 2022. As a consequence, the bank is now offering interest rates between 2.10% and 3.50% on deposits that mature in 7 days to 1096 days. On deposits due in 181 days to 400 days, Citibank India is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25%. Due to its competitive interest rates and selection of flexible tenures, Citibank has become one of the top international banks in India.

