This govt bank hikes FD rates by up to 75 bps, launches special FD schemes

Central Bank of India has hiked interest rate by 50 bps from 4.75% to 5.25% on FDs maturing in 271-364 days and the bank has hiked interest rate by 60 bps from 5.55% to 6.15% on those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years. The bank increased interest rates on FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years by 40 basis points (bps), from 5.60% to 6%, and on those maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years by 25 bps, from 5.50% to 5.75%. Deposits maturing in five years or more and up to ten years will now earn an interest rate of 5.60%, up 15 basis points from the previous rate of 5.75%.