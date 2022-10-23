This govt bank shall end special fixed deposit plan in October3 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 01:10 PM IST
- With over 40000 employees and a family of over 141 million clients, Indian Bank is the seventh-largest public sector bank in India.
With over 40000 employees and a family of over 141 million clients, Indian Bank is the seventh-largest public sector bank in India. In addition to having international branches in Singapore and Colombo and a 100% CBS network of more than 6000 branches, 5400 ATMs, and BNAs, Indian Bank has partnerships with 640 Overseas Correspondent Banks operating in 77 other countries, giving it a significant national presence. Indian Bank announced the introduction of its "IND UTSAV 610" special term deposit plan for resident customers on September 14, 2022. This Special Money Multiplier Term Deposit Product has a fixed maturity tenor of 610 days and callable options, giving a higher rate of interest.