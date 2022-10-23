This govt bank shall end special fixed deposit plan in October

Indian Bank FD Rates

The interest rate on retail domestic term deposits under ₹2 Cr was raised by Indian Bank on 04.10.2022. Following the revision, Indian Bank is now giving a standard interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to more than 5 years that ranges from 2.80% to 5.65%. For amounts up to ₹10 crore, an additional rate of interest of 0.50% per year would be paid on domestic term deposits for senior citizens. On deposits made for 15 days to 10 years, the additional rate would be available over and above the standard rate.