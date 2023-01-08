An open-ended dynamic equity fund known as HDFC Flexi Cap Fund invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. The fund, which invests primarily in equity and equity-related instruments, is ideally suited for diversified portfolios. Since this flexi cap fund was introduced on January 1, 1995, it has successfully completed 28 years of operation in 2023. This fund provides flexibility to invest across market capitalizations and diversification across sectors and themes. Let's look at how the fund transformed a SIP of ₹10,000 initiated since conception to ₹12 Cr at a CAGR of 21%.

Performance of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have transformed your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh into ₹1.39 lakh over the course of the last year, during which the fund generated an annualised return of 30.29%. Your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh would have become ₹5.61 lakh with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 given the fund's annualised return over the past three years of 31.03%.

Due to the fund's annualised return of 20.82% over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹10.07 lakh. Owing to the fund's annualised return of 16.11% over the previous ten years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹12 lakh to ₹27.92 lakhs.

Your entire investment of ₹18 lakhs would have become ₹63.38 lakhs with a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 given the fund's annualised return over the past 15 years of 15.32%. With a CAGR of 21.00% from the fund's inception, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have transformed your total investment of ₹33.50 lakh into ₹12.94 crore.

When invested in the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund from the inception, a lump sum of ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹1.18 Cr at a CAGR of 18.63%, but the same money put in the NIFTY 500 TRI at the beginning of the plan has grown to ₹24.73 Lacs at a CAGR of 12.17%.

View Full Image Performance of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (hdfcfund.com)

The above returns are as of November 30, 2022 as per the data available on the latest factsheet of the fund.

Key details of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

As of December 31, 2022, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund-Growth has assets under management (AUM) totalling ₹32,894 crores, with a monthly average AUM of ₹32,128 crores. The regular growth option's NAV was at Rs. 1,144.27 as of January 6, 2023, while the direct growth plan's NAV stood at Rs. 1,230.32. The expense ratio for HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is 1.63% for the regular plan and 1.03% for the direct plan.

The top 10 holdings of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund are in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, • Larsen and Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Housing Development Fin. Corp. Ltd. The top 10 industry allocations of equity holding are in Banks, IT - Software, Finance, Power, Construction, Telecom - Services, Automobiles, Aerospace & Defense, Petroleum Products, and Insurance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author