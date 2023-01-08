This HDFC fund turns 28 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 12 Cr at a CAGR of 21%

An open-ended dynamic equity fund known as HDFC Flexi Cap Fund invests in large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. The fund, which invests primarily in equity and equity-related instruments, is ideally suited for diversified portfolios. Since this flexi cap fund was introduced on January 1, 1995, it has successfully completed 28 years of operation in 2023. This fund provides flexibility to invest across market capitalizations and diversification across sectors and themes. Let's look at how the fund transformed a SIP of ₹10,000 initiated since conception to ₹12 Cr at a CAGR of 21%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}