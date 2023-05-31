This insurer becomes first life insurance company to give cover for surrogate mothers and egg donors in India2 min read 31 May 2023, 12:53 PM IST
The coverage offers protection against life-threatening complications arising out of the procedures and provides financial protection to their nominees in case of an unfortunate event leading to their death
Life insurance cover for surrogate mothers in India: Aegon Life, digital India's life insurance company, makes news strides by pioneering the first life insurance cover tailored for surrogate mothers and egg donors, effectively backing their financial well-being. This trailblazing initiative supports the implementation of provisions in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, spearheaded by India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Notably, the innovative coverage provides a life cover of three years for surrogate mothers and one a year for egg donors to provide protection against any life-threatening complications arising out of the said procedures.
