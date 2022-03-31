This is how cryptocurrency assets will be taxed from April 1 in India. 10 points

“The Finance Act 2022 has inserted a new section for the taxation of virtual digital assets. Effective April 1, any income from the transfer of a virtual digital asset is proposed to be taxed at a flat rate of 30%. It has been further clarified that any loss incurred during the transfer of a virtual asset would not be allowed to be set off against any income (including gain from a sale of another virtual digital asset) under any provision of the act. Only the cost of acquiring such an asset can be claimed in this computation. This makes the government's stance very clear with respect to the taxation of a virtual digital asset. It would be interesting to see how value is attributed to an exchange of virtual digital asset and how a gift of such an asset is valued," said Sridhar R, Partner- Tax, Grant Thornton Bharat

