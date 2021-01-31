This is what SBI will charge for failed ATM transaction due to insufficient fund

Several top banks including State Bank of India (SBI) charge customers for failed ATM transactions due to insufficient balance. So what does it mean? To make it simpler, customers have to pay an extra amount as a penalty for a transaction that is unsuccessful due to insufficient fund in the account. This is not a new rule.

Keeping a tab on the balance in your savings account is not an easy task. Though there are options like missed call and SMS facility one can always avail to know the available balance. So, it's better to always check your balance before making an ATM withdrawal.

As per the information available on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), in metro cities, SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders in a month. These include free transactions from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs of any other bank. Non-metro cities get 10 free ATM transactions, in which 5 transactions can be made from SBI, while 5 from other banks ATM. SBI will charge a fee of ₹20 plus GST for transaction decline due to insufficient balance.

There are some instances wherein ATM transaction fail, and as a result, no cash is dispensed, although cash gets debited from one’s account. No need to worry, just safely keep your transaction slip and register the complaints online with SBI.

Here are the steps to register a complaint with SBI

1) Log-in to the SBI website, then go to its CMS portal.

2) Fill in the details like Customer Type, Account Number, Name of Complainant, Branch Code, Mobile Number, Email ID, Category of Complaint, Product & Services, and Nature of Complaint.

3) Just after filling all these details, enter the Captcha code and then click on the submit button.

4) After successful submission, you will receive a complaint number through which you can know the status. You will also receive the complaint number through SMS and email.

Your complaint will be investigated and resolved within 7 days. You will also receive a message about what action has been taken on your complaint.

