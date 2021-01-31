This is what SBI will charge for failed ATM transaction due to insufficient fund

As per the information available on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), in metro cities, SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders in a month. These include free transactions from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs of any other bank. Non-metro cities get 10 free ATM transactions, in which 5 transactions can be made from SBI, while 5 from other banks ATM. SBI will charge a fee of ₹20 plus GST for transaction decline due to insufficient balance.