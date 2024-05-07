This Kerala-based NBFC's NCDs promise to double your money in 75 months. Should you invest?
In six years and three months, an investment in non-convertible debentures issued by Muthoot Mercantile would grow 100 per cent. The issue will close on May 17.
Muthoot Mercantile, a unit of Muthoot Ninan Group, promises to double the investors’ money in a span of 75 months (six years and three months) via its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened for public subscription on Monday, May 6.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message