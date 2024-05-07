Muthoot Mercantile, a unit of Muthoot Ninan Group, promises to double the investors’ money in a span of 75 months (six years and three months) via its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened for public subscription on Monday, May 6.

ThisThiruvananthapuram-basednon-banking financial corporation (NBFC) has launched a fresh issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, which will close on May 17.

The face value of NCD is ₹1,000. The minimum application requires investors to invest 10 NCDs, i.e., 10,000, in multiples of ₹1,000.

The issue is meant to raise ₹50 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹50 crore, aggregating up to ₹100 crore.

The issue has been given an ‘Ind BBB’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook by India Ratings & Research.

India Ratings website shows that a BBB rating is given to securities that are considered to have a 'moderate degree of safety' regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations. Such securities carry moderate credit risk. The credit rating above BBB is ‘Ind A' and below this is ‘Ind BB’.

It is noteworthy to mention that high-risk debt investments typically carry a higher interest rate, and conversely, low-risk investments offer lower interest rates.

ALSO READ: Top 5 NBFCs offering over 7% interest rate on their fixed deposits; check list here

Double the money

Although the money will double in 75 months, investors can also invest for a short duration.

If you invest for 367 days or 18 months, the debentures accrue interest at the rate of 10.50 per cent for both the general population and senior citizens.

When the investment is made for two years or 24 months, the NCDs offer an interest of 10.60 per cent per annum for the general population as well as senior citizens.

ALSO READ: How Mahindra Finance unearthed a ₹150 crore employee-dealer fraud

However, on an investment of three years or 36 months, debentures offer 10.75 per cent to general citizens and 50 basis points higher to senior citizens.

Period Interest Rate (%) 367 days 10.50 1.5 years 10.50 2 years 10.60 3 years 10.75 5 years 10.80 75 months Double

Muthoot Mercantile, a unit of Muthoot Ninan Group, promises to double the investors’ money in a span of 75 months (six years and three months) via its non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened for public subscription on Monday, May 6.

This Thiruvananthapuram-based non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) has launched a fresh issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, which will close on May 17.

The face value of NCD is ₹1,000. The minimum application requires investors to invest 10 NCDs, i.e., 10,000, in multiples of ₹1,000.

The issue is meant to raise ₹50 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹50 crore, aggregating up to ₹100 crore.

The issue has been given an ‘Ind BBB’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook by India Ratings & Research.

India Ratings website shows that a BBB rating is given to securities that are considered to have a 'moderate degree of safety' regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations. Such securities carry moderate credit risk. The credit rating above BBB is ‘Ind A' and below this is ‘Ind BB’.

It is noteworthy to mention that high-risk debt investments typically carry a higher interest rate, and conversely, low-risk investments offer lower interest rates.

ALSO READ: Top 5 NBFCs offering over 7% interest rate on their fixed deposits; check list here

Double the money

Although the money will double in 75 months, investors can also invest for a short duration.

If you invest for 367 days or 18 months, the debentures accrue interest at the rate of 10.50 per cent for both the general population and senior citizens.

When the investment is made for two years or 24 months, the NCDs offer an interest of 10.60 per cent per annum for the general population as well as senior citizens.

ALSO READ: How Mahindra Finance unearthed a ₹150 crore employee-dealer fraud

However, on an investment of three years or 36 months, debentures offer 10.75 per cent to general citizens and 50 basis points higher to senior citizens.

Period Interest Rate (%)

367 days 10.50

1.5 years 10.50

2 years 10.60

3 years 10.75

5 years 10.80

75 months Doubling

(Source: muthootenterprises.com)

On a five-year investment, Muthoot Mercantile is promising to offer a return of 10.80 per cent to general investors and 50 basis points higher to senior citizens.

Finally, an investment for 75 months is set to double in value. For instance, if you invest ₹1,00,000 now, it will become ₹2,00,000 in six years and three months.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!