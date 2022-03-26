There are numerous schemes available for senior citizens currently either be fixed deposits, post office saving schemes, tax-free bonds, or other capital market instruments. Nowadays, senior citizens can shop through their desirable saving schemes that offer an attractive rate of returns and ensures maximum security - and accordingly park their hard-earned money for a specific tenure. Unlike these deposits scheme, there is one particular scheme that provides a pension after a lumpsum amount invested for a certain period of time. This would be LIC-led Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) - which provides a fixed monthly pension for 10 years.
PMVVY is a pension scheme for senior citizens with a minimum age of 60 years. There is no maximum limit on elderly age. The scheme has a policy term of 10 years with a minimum pension of ₹1,000 to maximum of ₹9,250 per month for the entire term.
The scheme is available for investment till March 31, 2023. However, LIC is offering a guaranteed 7.4% per annum for financial year FY22 on this scheme for 10 years if purchased before March 31, 2022.
On its website, LIC says, "For Financial Year 2021-22, the Scheme shall provide an assured pension of 7.40% p.a. payable monthly. This assured rate of pension shall be payable for the full policy term of 10 years for all the policies purchased till 31st March 2022."
The largest insurer in India, LIC is the sole authorizer to operate this scheme.
The scheme can be purchased with payment of a lumpsum amount. However, a pensioner will have a choice to either select the amount of pension or the purchase price. A maximum amount of ₹15 lakh can be invested in this scheme. That means if an elderly spouse plans to opt for the scheme then both can invest up to ₹30 lakh and earn a fixed monthly pension of about ₹18500 for 10 years in one family.
The maximum pension plan in the scheme is - Rs9,250 per month, ₹27,750 per quarter, ₹55,500 per half-year; and ₹1,11,000 per year.
Under the scheme, the first installment of pension is payable after 1 year, 6 months, 3 months, or 1 month from the date of purchase of the same depending on the mode of pension payment i.e. yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly respectively.
Similarly, depending upon the different modes of pension payments, the scheme will offer from 7.4% to a maximum 7.66% interest rate per annum. For instance, a senior citizen can earn a 7.4% rate on monthly instalments, while the interest rate is 7.45% and 7.52% on quarterly and half-yearly instalments. Further, for yearly instalments, the scheme offers 7.66% per annum.
PMVVY interest rate is better than compared to many bank fixed deposits and also post office saving schemes. The government-owned Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) gives a 7.4% interest rate, while SBI gives a 6.30% interest rate to senior citizens on their FDs below ₹2 crore on 5 years to 10 years tenor. Also, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer a 6.35% interest rate to senior citizens on 5 years 1 day to 10 years tenure.
To invest in PMVVY, the pension payment shall be through NEFT or Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. The purchase of the policy under this Government-subsidised scheme requires unique Aadhaar number validation.
There are many benefits available under PMVVY. On survival of the Pensioner during the policy term of 10 years, pension in arrears (at the end of each period as per mode chosen) will be payable. However, on the death of the Pensioner during the policy term of 10 years, the purchase price shall be refunded to the beneficiary. Meanwhile, there is also a maturity benefit available on the scheme where on survival of the pensioner to the end of the policy term of 10 years, purchase price along with final pension installment shall be payable.
Also, there is a loan facility available under the scheme, however, after the completion of 3 policy years. The maximum loan granted shall be 75% of the Purchase Price. Notably, the rate of interest to be charged for the loan amount will be determined at periodic intervals.
Furthermore, PMVVY allows premature exit during the policy term under exceptional circumstances like the Pensioner requiring money for the treatment of any critical/terminal illness of self or spouse. The Surrender Value payable in such cases shall be 98% of the purchase price.