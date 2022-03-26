There are many benefits available under PMVVY. On survival of the Pensioner during the policy term of 10 years, pension in arrears (at the end of each period as per mode chosen) will be payable. However, on the death of the Pensioner during the policy term of 10 years, the purchase price shall be refunded to the beneficiary. Meanwhile, there is also a maturity benefit available on the scheme where on survival of the pensioner to the end of the policy term of 10 years, purchase price along with final pension installment shall be payable.

