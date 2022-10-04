Mumbai-based IDFC First Bank has revised interest rates on bulk fixed deposits between ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore after RBI hiked the repo rate by another 50 basis points to 5.9%. The minimum tenure begins from 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. Senior citizens can earn an additional 0.5% on these interest rates. The highest rate offered is 7.2% -- which is inflation-beating as CPI is currently at 7%. Overall, on these bulk FDs, the interest ranges from 4.9% to 7.20%. The new rates have come into effect from October 4, 2022.

