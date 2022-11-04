ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund Growth option has turned 20 years of its existence. The fund was introduced on October 31, 2002, by the fund house ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and as of November 3, 2022, it has provided a CAGR of 21.21% since its inception. Investors who wish to benefit from different asset classes from a single portfolio can invest in this fund by following the recommendations of their financial advisors. The fund is best suited for long-term investments of five years or more. ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund has been rated 4-star by Value Research. Let's look at how the ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund Growth option has grown from a ₹10,000 SIP to ₹1.8 Cr over the course of 20 years.

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund Returns

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made since the launch of the fund would now have turned your investment amount to ₹1.8 Cr in 20 years. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 10 years ago would now have turned to ₹26 lakhs. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated an annualized SIP return of 18.48%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 5 years ago would now have turned to ₹9.51 lakh. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated an annualized SIP return of 24.96%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 3 years ago would now have turned to ₹5.17 lakh.

In the last 2 years, the fund has generated an annualized SIP return of 21.85%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 2 years ago would now have turned to ₹2.96 lakh. In the last 1 year, the fund has generated an annualized SIP return of 16.29%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made 1 year ago would now have turned to ₹1.30 lakh. Since its introduction, the ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund-Growth has generated average annual returns of 21.16%, and 11.42% during the past year. According to the figures shown above, the fund has doubled the money invested every three years.

View Full Image ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund Returns (icicipruamc.com)

Key takeaways of ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund

Assets under management (AUM) for the ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund-Growth were at ₹14,227 Crores as of September 30, 2022, while the fund's NAV was ₹466.88 as on November 3, 2022. The expense ratio of the fund, which is 1.85%, is more than other funds in the same category. The financial, energy, technology, communication, and automobile sectors make up the majority of the equity component of the fund's investments.

The fund’s top 5 holdings are National Thermal Power Corp. Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corpn. Ltd., Infosys Ltd.. In domestic equities, the fund has a 69.18% exposure, of which 60.63% are large-cap companies, 5.52% are mid-cap stocks, and 3.03% are small-cap stocks. Debt represents 7.18% of the fund's investment.