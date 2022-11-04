This mutual fund turns 20 years old, SIP of 10,000 turns 1.8 Cr

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund Growth option has turned 20 years of its existence. The fund was introduced on October 31, 2002, by the fund house ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and as of November 3, 2022, it has provided a CAGR of 21.21% since its inception. Investors who wish to benefit from different asset classes from a single portfolio can invest in this fund by following the recommendations of their financial advisors. The fund is best suited for long-term investments of five years or more. ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund has been rated 4-star by Value Research. Let's look at how the ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Mutual Fund Growth option has grown from a ₹10,000 SIP to ₹1.8 Cr over the course of 20 years.

