This NBFC offers instant loans to manage Navratri expenses. See details

(ANI) As Navratri approaches, people across the country are gearing up for nine days of celebration, devotion and get together. While the festival ushers joy, it also offers a surge in expenses ranging from festive shopping and home decor to travel and hosting events.

Revellers can manage these costs seamlessly with personal loan offered by NBFCs including Bajaj Finserv.

Addressing festive financial needs Navratri celebrations often involve significant spending on new attire, jewellery, gifts, family outings, and even home refurbishments. For many, these expenses can stretch regular monthly budgets.

Personal loan provides quick financial support, ensuring that customers can enjoy the festival without compromising on their financial stability.

The loan can be applied towards any personal requirement, be it shopping, travel, or family gatherings.

Also Read | 10 key personal loan terminologies explained for first-time borrowers

Fast approval and disbursal Personal loans are designed with convenience in mind. Customers can check their pre-approved loan offer by simply entering their mobile number and authenticating it with an OTP.

On successful application, the loan amount is transferred to their bank account within 24 hours. This makes it particularly useful during the busy Navratri season, when funds may be required at short notice.

Flexible repayment options Personal loans offer repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months, allowing borrowers to choose an option that fits their financial comfort. This flexibility ensures that festive expenses do not become a long-term financial burden.

To make planning even easier, the company provides a personal Loan EMI calculator, a digital tool that enables customers to estimate their monthly instalments in advance.

By entering details such as loan amount, tenure, and applicable interest rate, individuals can calculate their EMIs instantly. This helps them make informed decisions and budget effectively for their Navratri expenses.

How to apply for personal loan? >> Visit the official website or app such as this

>> Enter the mobile number and OTP to check for pre-approved offers

>> Submit the online application and documents

>> Based on the eligibility and documents, the application will be approved, and funds will be disbursed.

Key benefits of a personal loan >> Loan amount of up to ₹55 lakh for covering diverse festive expenses

>> Quick approval and instant disbursal for urgent financial needs

>> 100% digital application process requiring minimal paperwork

>> Flexible tenures of up to 96 months for convenient repayment

>> No collateral required, ensuring easy access to funds

With instant approval, flexible repayment options, and fully digital process, fintech loan lending apps make it easier for customers to celebrate Navratri without financial worries.

By providing quick access to funds, loan lending apps continue to be a trusted partner for families across India, helping them enjoy the festive season with peace of mind and complete financial freedom.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.