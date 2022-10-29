On its website, the NBFC stated that an additional interest of 0.50% per annum will be paid for Senior citizens (Completed age 60 years on the date of deposit/renewal). While the additional interest of 0.25% p.a. will be paid on all Renewals, where the deposit is matured. Also, an additional interest of 0.15% p.a will be paid to employees of Shriram Group Companies and their relatives. Additionally, an extra interest of 0.10% p.a. will be paid to Women Depositors. Lastly, additional interest on Bulk Deposits is withdrawn.