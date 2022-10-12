India's inflation has scaled to a five-month high of 7.41% in September month. In the midst of multi-year high inflation, hedging real returns on your hard-earned money is vital. Currently, there is a significant spike in consumer prices and the cost of investments has also shot up, which can lead to a reduction in the value of savings. There, searching for inflation-beating interest rates on deposits has become important. Neo bank, Fi Money is giving an inflation-beating rate of 7.5% rate to senior citizens on their fixed deposits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}