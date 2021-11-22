Post Office Scheme: Kisan Vikas Patra is one of the post office saving schemes that promises to double an investor’s money with assured guaranteed return. It is one of the central government backed small savings scheme. Since, the center has left small saving schemes' interest rate unchanged; Kisan Vikas Patra interest rate has also remained steady at 6.9 per cent.

According to the India Post website, this post office scheme has a maturity period of 124 months and an investor's money will get doubled in this period as India Post claims, "Amount Invested (in KVP) doubles in 124 months." One can invest in this small savings scheme with a minimum of ₹1,000 and in the multiple of ₹100 with no limit on maximum investment. There is no bar as to how many post office KVP accounts an investor can open. KVP can be pledged or transferred as security, by submitting prescribed application form at concerned Post Office supported with acceptance letter from the pledgee. An investor can transfer its KVP certificate from one post office to another. In fact, KVP certificate can be transferred from one person to another as well.

Speaking on the Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra scheme, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Interest rate in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra is fixed throughout the investment period. An investor gets KVP interest rate on one's deposit being given by the central government at the time of account opening. For example, if someone had opened the Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra account in January to March 2020 quarter, he or she will get an annual interest rate of 7.6 per cent at the time of maturity. Current Kisan Vikas Patra interest rate of 6.9 per cent will be applicable to the new accounts getting opened in current quarter."

KVP interest rate was decreased from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent in April to June 2020 and it has remained steady till date.

So, return in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra account is risk-free, secured and guaranteed. On who should invest in KVP Jitendra Solanki said, "This post office small savings scheme suits to those who have zero risk appetite. It's advisable to those also; who believe in a diversified portfolio where some part of the portfolio must be invested in secured and guaranteed return plans."

