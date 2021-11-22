This post office scheme doubles your money with guaranteed return assurance

According to the India Post website, this post office scheme has a maturity period of 124 months and an investor's money will get doubled in this period as India Post claims, "Amount Invested (in KVP) doubles in 124 months." One can invest in this small savings scheme with a minimum of ₹1,000 and in the multiple of ₹100 with no limit on maximum investment. There is no bar as to how many post office KVP accounts an investor can open. KVP can be pledged or transferred as security, by submitting prescribed application form at concerned Post Office supported with acceptance letter from the pledgee. An investor can transfer its KVP certificate from one post office to another. In fact, KVP certificate can be transferred from one person to another as well.