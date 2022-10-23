This private bank alters FD rates, offers a 7.25% return on 30 months of tenor3 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 12:27 PM IST
South Indian Bank, a private sector lender, has increased its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The new rates are effective as of October 21, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.65% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.15% to 6.50% for senior citizens. The maximum interest rate on deposits at South Indian Bank that mature in 30 months is currently 7.00% for the general public and 7.25% for senior citizens. The interest rates on savings bank deposits have also been modified by the bank, and these are briefly covered here.