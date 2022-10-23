This private bank alters FD rates, offers a 7.25% return on 30 months of tenor

South Indian Bank Savings Account Rates

South Indian Bank modified its savings account interest rates on October 21st, 2022. The bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% per annum on savings accounts with an end-of-day balance up to and including ₹2.00 lakh, and South Indian Bank will offer an interest rate of 2.75% per annum on savings accounts with an end-of-day balance higher than ₹2.00 lakh but less than ₹5.00 crore. The bank would pay 4.50% annual interest on savings accounts with end-of-day balances of Rs. 5.00 crore to less than Rs. 25 crore and 4.20% annual interest on accounts with end-of-day balances of Rs. 25 crore to less than Rs. 100.00 crore. The bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 4.85% per year on savings accounts with an end-of-day balance of Rs. 100.00 crore or less than Rs. 200.00 crore, and an interest rate of 5.00% per annum on savings accounts with an end-of-day balance of Rs. 200.00 crore or more.