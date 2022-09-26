Mumbai-based private banker, IDFC First Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits from ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore. The new rates have come into effect from September 19. The biggest beneficiary is the senior citizens as the bank offers an incentive of an additional spread of 0.5% on these FDs. The highest rate is 7.10% and is offered on tenures above 1 year to 2 years. This rate is inflation-beating. Currently, India's inflation is at 7%.

