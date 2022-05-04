This private bank offers 7% rate on FDs to senior citizens. Check rates here

Further, IndusInd Bank mentions on its website that an additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the card rates is applicable for Term Deposits of Senior citizens (Age 60 years & above) for value below ₹2 crore. (Not applicable for NRO/NRE deposits). However, in case the senior citizen opts to place deposits of value greater than or equal to ₹2 crore, the benefit of additional interest shall not be available.