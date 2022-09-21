Kolkata-based private banker, Bandhan Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits with effect from Wednesday onward. Under the latest revision, the bank is offering between 3.25% to 7.25% interest rates with a premature withdrawal facility, however, the interest rate is higher without a premature withdrawal payment option. As much as a 7.7% rate can be earned on a little over 1-year tenure without a premature withdrawal facility. The interest rates are on bulk FDs ranging from ₹2 crore to ₹50 crore and above.

