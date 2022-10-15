This private bank revises FD rates: Non-senior citizens can now get up to 7%2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 10:30 PM IST
The private sector lender South Indian Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 12th October 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 2.65% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.15% to 6.50% for senior citizens. Deposits maturing in 30 months will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.00% to the general public and 7.25% for senior citizens.