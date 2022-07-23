This private bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

South Indian Bank FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.65 per cent on fixed deposits with maturities between 7 and 30 days, and 3.25 per cent on term deposits with maturities between 31 and 90 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.25 per cent, while term deposits with maturities between 181 and less than one year will now pay 4.60 per cent. South Indian Bank will now offer a 5.60% on deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 3 years and 5.75% on term deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 5 years to up to and including 10 years the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.85% and on tax-saving fixed deposits of 5 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 5.85%.