This private bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

This private bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- Interest rates on both fixed deposits and savings bank deposits have been revised by private sector lender South Indian Bank.
Interest rates on both fixed deposits and savings bank deposits have been revised by private sector lender South Indian Bank. The bank's official website states that the new rates are effective as of July 20, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now offering fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 days to 10 years at an interest rate ranging from 2.65 per cent to 5.85 per cent for the general public and 3.15 per cent to 6.35 per cent for senior citizens. While the bank currently offers a maximum annual interest rate of 4.75 per cent on savings accounts.
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 2.65 per cent on fixed deposits with maturities between 7 and 30 days, and 3.25 per cent on term deposits with maturities between 31 and 90 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.25 per cent, while term deposits with maturities between 181 and less than one year will now pay 4.60 per cent. South Indian Bank will now offer a 5.60% on deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 3 years and 5.75% on term deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 5 years to up to and including 10 years the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.85% and on tax-saving fixed deposits of 5 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 5.85%.
The bank will now give an interest rate of 2.50 per cent per annum on savings account balances up to and including ₹2.00 lakh, and an interest rate of 2.75 per cent per annum on savings bank deposits above ₹2.00 lakh but less than ₹5.00 crore. South Indian Bank will now give an interest rate of 4.20 per cent per annum on savings bank deposits of Rs. 5.00 crore and less than Rs. 100.00 crore, while the bank will offer a maximum interest rate of 4.75 per cent per annum on savings account balances of Rs. 100.00 crore and above.