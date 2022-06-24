On June 14, 2022, South Indian Bank revised its interest rates for fixed deposits under Rs. 2 crores. The bank now offers an interest rate range of 2.65 per cent to 5.80 per cent for term deposits maturing in the next seven to ten years, and 3.15 per cent to 6.30 per cent for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in five to ten years, the bank offers a maximum rate of 5.80 per cent and 6.30 per cent to senior citizens. As fixed deposit interest rates are on the rise, recently ICICI Bank, Bank of India (BOI), Canara Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, and City Union Bank have hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Investors with long-term financial goals should wait for the interest rate rise on long-term deposits because banks are initially raising interest rates on short-term deposits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}