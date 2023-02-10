This private bank shall give 7.25% return on 1 to 2 yrs FD effective from Feb 11
Incorporated in 1938, Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) is one of India's oldest private sector banks and a scheduled commercial bank. The bank raised the interest rates it pays on fixed deposits under Rs. 2 crore, and the new rates will take effect tomorrow, February 11, 2023. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank's announcement came after the RBI raised its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50% on Wednesday.
