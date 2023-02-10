This private bank shall give 7.25% return on 1 to 2 yrs FD effective from Feb 11

For the quarter ended December 2022, the bank's Gross NPA Ratio decreased further by 168 bps YoY and 42 bps QoQ to 7.25%, while the Net NPA Ratio declined by 94 bps YoY to 2.08%. The bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) for Q3FY23 was 84.83%. “Through an ensured institutional focus on the asset-quality, we have brought down our Net NPAs to 2.08%, which is the lowest in last eight years. While each passing quarter is witnessing an improvement in our GNPA figure, we have reduced it further to around 7%, and our Provision Coverage Ratio for the quarter is about 85%", said the MD & CEO regarding the bank’s asset-quality. “And with strict regime of early-warning systems, pro-active monitoring and review mechanisms at all levels coupled with rolling out of timely OTS schemes, we are confident of reducing our gross NPAs to around 6% by the end of fiscal", he added.