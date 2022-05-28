This private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

The bank has increased the interest rate on deposits of one year or more but less than or equal to 18 months from 5.10 per cent to 5.20 per cent, and the interest rate on deposits of more than 18 months but less than or equal to 3 years will be 5.35 per cent. The interest rate for fixed deposits of more than 3 years but less than or equal to 5 years has been raised from 5.35 per cent to 5.40 per cent. The interest rate on deposits of more than 5 years but less than or equal to 10 years will remain at 5.35 per cent. The bank will provide a 6.10 per cent interest rate on the Naini Tax Saver Scheme.