This private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

This private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details2 min read . 04:21 PM IST
- The interest rate on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore has been raised by Nainital Bank. The bank issued this declaration on May 25th, 2022.
The interest rate on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore has been raised by Nainital Bank. The bank issued this declaration on May 25th, 2022. Following the amendment, the bank will continue to offer a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits with a term of 7 to 45 days, and a 4.25 per cent interest rate on deposits with a term of 46 to 179 days. The bank will continue to give a 4.95 per cent interest rate on deposits of 180 days or more but less than 270 days, and a 5.05 per cent interest rate on deposits of 270 days or more but less than one year.
The bank has increased the interest rate on deposits of one year or more but less than or equal to 18 months from 5.10 per cent to 5.20 per cent, and the interest rate on deposits of more than 18 months but less than or equal to 3 years will be 5.35 per cent. The interest rate for fixed deposits of more than 3 years but less than or equal to 5 years has been raised from 5.35 per cent to 5.40 per cent. The interest rate on deposits of more than 5 years but less than or equal to 10 years will remain at 5.35 per cent. The bank will provide a 6.10 per cent interest rate on the Naini Tax Saver Scheme.
For the benefit of senior citizens, the bank has mentioned on its website that “Branches may continue to pay an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than Rs. 2.00 crore to Senior Citizens for all tenors in terms of extant guidelines, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme."
7 days to 14 days- 3.25%
15 days to 30 days- 3.25%
31 days to 45 days- 3.25%
46 days to 90 days- 4.25%
91 days to 179 days- 4.25%
180 days and above but less than 270 days- 4.95%
270 days and above but less than 1 year- 5.05%
1 year and above but less than or equal to 18 months- 5.20%
Above 18 months but less than or equal to 2 years- 5.35%
Above 2 years but less than or equal to 3 years- 5.35%
Above 3 years but less than or equal to 5 years- 5.40%
Above 5 years but less than or equal to upto 10 years- 5.35%
Naini Tax Saver Scheme- 6.10%
Source: Bank Website. W.e.f. 25th May 2022