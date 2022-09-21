This private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 10 years2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 03:42 PM IST
The private sector lender South Indian Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of September 20, 2022. After the revision, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from one year to ten years. For fixed deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years, the bank now offers an interest rate that ranges from 2.65% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.15% to 6.50% for senior citizens.