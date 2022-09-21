This private sector bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of 1 to 10 years

South Indian Bank has posted the following statement on its website regarding premature withdrawals of fixed deposits that are subject to various penalty charges: “Penalty is applicable for premature withdrawal of deposits including Recurring Deposits at the rate of 0.50% for deposit amounts below Rs. 15 lakhs and 1% for deposit amounts of Rs. 15 lakhs and above for deposits opened/renewed upto 31st May 2022. The effective rate will be the net of applicable rate to the amount and period for which the deposit remained with the bank (less the penal rate) or the net of original contracted rate (less penal rate) whichever is less. Effective from 1st June 2022, penalty for premature withdrawal of Retail Term Deposits (including NRE & Recurring Deposits) will be applicable at the rate of 0.50% for deposit amounts below Rs. 5 lakhs and 1% for deposit amounts of Rs. 5 lakhs and above. The new change in penalty is applicable for all term deposits opened or renewed w.e.f. 1st June 2022. The effective rate will be the net of applicable rate to the amount and period for which the deposit remained with the bank (less the penal rate) or the net of original contracted rate (less penal rate) whichever is less."