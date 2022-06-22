This private sector bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 05:09 PM IST

The private sector lender City Union Bank has revised interest rates on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank made this declaration on June 20, 2022, and as a result of the revision, City Union Bank is now providing both the general public and elderly residents with interest rates ranging from 4.00 per cent to 5.25 per cent.