This private sector bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check details

Currently, City Union Bank will pay 5.25 per cent interest on deposits that mature in 365 to 399 days and 5.40 per cent interest on term deposits that mature in 400 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 700 days will now generate an interest rate of 5.55 per cent, while term deposits maturing in 401 to 699 days will now pay 5.35 per cent. The general public will now receive interest rates at City Union Bank of 5.30 per cent on deposits maturing in 701 days to 3 years and 5.25 per cent on deposits due in 3 years or more and up to 10 years. City Union Bank gives elderly citizens an additional rate of interest over the standard rate on deposits that mature in 365 days to 3 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}