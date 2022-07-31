This private sector bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details here2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 02:30 PM IST

The interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been revised by private sector lender Karnataka Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from 29th July 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.40 per cent to 5.70 per cent for the general public and 3.40% per cent to 6.20% for senior members.