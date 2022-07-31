The interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore have been revised by private sector lender Karnataka Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in force from 29th July 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.40 per cent to 5.70 per cent for the general public and 3.40% per cent to 6.20% for senior members.

Karnataka Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.40% and on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.90%. Fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 364 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% and term deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years will now offer an interest rate of 5.50%. Karnataka Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.65% on term deposits maturing in above 2 years to 5 years and 5.70% on fixed deposits maturing in above 5 year to 10 years.

For the benefit of senior citizens, Karnataka Bank has mentioned on its website that “0.40% extra over the general rate upto & inclusive of 5 crore only under Domestic FD and ACC Schemes (Not for deposit under NRE/NRO/FCNR(B) accounts) for resident Senior Citizens only for tenure 1 to 5 years and 0.50% extra over the general rate for tenure 5 to 10 years."

View Full Image Karnataka Bank FD Rates (karnatakabank.com)

Senior citizens will get an interest rate of 5.90% on deposits maturing in one to two years, and a rate of 6.05% on deposits maturing in two to five years. Senior citizens would receive the highest interest rate of 6.20 percent on deposits maturing in above 5 year to 10 years. Interest rates for special deposit schemes, like KBL - Tax Planner, will be 5.65 percent for the general public and 6.05 percent for older adults. KBL - Tax Planner is a tax-saving fixed deposit product offered by Karnataka Bank. It offers tax benefits under section 80C of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh but is only effective with a 5-year lock-in term, therefore premature withdrawals are not permitted.