This private sector bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details here

Senior citizens will get an interest rate of 5.90% on deposits maturing in one to two years, and a rate of 6.05% on deposits maturing in two to five years. Senior citizens would receive the highest interest rate of 6.20 percent on deposits maturing in above 5 year to 10 years. Interest rates for special deposit schemes, like KBL - Tax Planner, will be 5.65 percent for the general public and 6.05 percent for older adults. KBL - Tax Planner is a tax-saving fixed deposit product offered by Karnataka Bank. It offers tax benefits under section 80C of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh but is only effective with a 5-year lock-in term, therefore premature withdrawals are not permitted.