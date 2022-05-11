Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  This private sector bank revises interest rates on saving accounts. Check rates here

This private sector bank revises interest rates on saving accounts. Check rates here

At Axis Bank, the interest rate is calculated daily basis on a savings account and is credited to the account on the first day of the next quarter.
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Livemint

  • With effect from May 10th, savings account with a balance less than 50 lakh will have an interest rate of 3% per annum.
  • Axis Bank directs customers to contact the branch officials when the amount of the savings account is 2,500 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Private sector bank, Axis Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts in the range of 3% and 3.5% with effect from May 10.

Private sector bank, Axis Bank has revised its interest rates on savings accounts in the range of 3% and 3.5% with effect from May 10.

With effect from May 10th, savings account with a balance less than 50 lakh will have an interest rate of 3% per annum.

With effect from May 10th, savings account with a balance less than 50 lakh will have an interest rate of 3% per annum.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, the bank offers 3.5% per annum on saving accounts with a balance starting from 50 lakh to less than 2,500 crore.

On its website, Axis Bank said, "Effective 10th May 2022, the interest on your Savings Account has been revised as per the following interest rate structure."

At Axis Bank, the interest rate is calculated daily basis on a savings account and is credited to the account on the first day of the next quarter.

Notably, the interest rate depends on the balance maintained in the account.

Axis Bank directs customers to contact the branch officials when the amount of the savings account is 2,500 crore.

Savings Account is used for many different purposes ranging from parking money for future investments, keeping funds safe, easy liquidity, carrying out payments, and other transactions. Additionally, the balance in a Savings Account also earns interest, thus improving an individual’s income.

Further, there is a tax benefit on these accounts. Interest earned up to 10,000 on Savings Account in a financial year, is tax-free.