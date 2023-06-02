This public sector bank cuts interest rates on fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 09:34 AM IST
PNB has lowered fixed deposit interest rates on single tenure by 5 basis points, effective June 1, 2023. The bank has also increased its MCLR rates by 10 bps on all tenures
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. In a surprising move, the lender has reduced fixed deposit interest rates on single tenure, according to the PNB website. The new rates are effective from June 1, 2023. The bank has cut the interest rate on one-year deposits by 5 basis points (bps). These deposits will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75%
