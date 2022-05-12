This public sector bank hikes FD rates by 10-25 bps. Check latest rates here

Furthermore, the interest rate on FDs maturing in 2 years and above to less than 3 years - has been increased by 25 basis points to 5.45% from the former 5.20%. Also, a 25 basis points hike is made on FDs maturing 3 years & above to less than 5 years with the interest rate now being 5.70% from the previous 5.45%, while the rate is increased to 5.75% on deposits expiring 5 years & above to 10 Years from previously offered 5.5%.