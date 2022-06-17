This public sector bank hikes interest rates on savings bank deposits

BoB Savings Account Interest Rates

The bank will continue to give a 2.75 per cent interest rate on savings account balances of up to Rs. 1.00 lakh and over ₹1.00 lakh to less than ₹100 Crores. BoB would give an interest rate of 2.90 per cent on savings bank deposits of Rs.100 crore and up to less than Rs.200 crores, up from 2.85 per cent before, a 5 basis point increase. Furthermore, for deposits of ₹200 crores and above but less than ₹500 crores, the bank would continue to give a 3.05 per cent interest rate. Previously, the bank offered an interest rate of 3.25 per cent on savings account balances of ₹500 crores and above to less than ₹1,000 crores, but this rate has been raised to 3.35 per cent, a 10 per cent increase. Previously, the interest rate on savings account balances of ₹1,000 crores and above was 3.30 per cent, but it has been raised to 3.35 per cent, a 5 basis point increase.