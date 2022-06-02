This public sector bank hikes interest rates on term deposits: Check details

The bank will continue to provide interest rates of 4.00 per cent and 4.40 per cent on deposits maturing in 181 days to less than 9 months and 9 months to less than 1 year. The interest rate on one-year term deposits has been raised from 5.00 per cent to 5.10 per cent, a 10 basis point increase; on deposits of more than one year but less than two years, the interest rate has been raised from 5.05 per cent to 5.20 per cent, a 15 basis point increase; and on term deposits of two years but less than three years, the interest rate has been raised from 5.10 per cent to 5.25 per cent, a 15 basis point increase.

