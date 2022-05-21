India encourages citizens to opt for electric vehicles. The government aims for becoming a 100% electric vehicle nation by 2030, and many key initiatives have been announced accordingly. Banks too have taken measures to motivate buying EVs by offering attractive loans. The largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) encourages people to apply for EVs through their Green Car Loan scheme for reducing their carbon footprint.

