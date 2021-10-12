State Bank of India's (SBI) Annuity Deposit scheme is a type of fixed deposit that offers a fixed payout on a monthly basis for the tenure opted by you. As per SBI official website, a fixed amount is provided to the account holder in equated monthly instalments (EMIs). The EMIs comprises a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value.

1) A person should be a resident individual which could include a minor. The mode of holding could be jointly or single.

2) Customers are required to deposit a minimum of ₹25,000 in the SBI annuity deposit scheme. However, there is no maximum limit.

3) Under the SBI annuity deposit scheme, customers have the maturity options of 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years.

4) SBI annuity deposit scheme gives the same rate of interest as the term deposits/fixed deposits of tenure as opted by the depositor. Let's say you make a fund deposit for five years, then you will get the interest-only according to the interest rate applicable to the fixed deposit of five years. At present, SBI offers an interest rate of 5.30% on deposits maturing in three to less than five years. For FDs maturing in five to 10 years, SBI gives a 5.40 % interest rate.

