This SBI scheme will get you a regular monthly income. Should you invest?1 min read . 11:48 AM IST
Under this SBI scheme, customers have the maturity options of 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under this SBI scheme, customers have the maturity options of 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years
State Bank of India's (SBI) Annuity Deposit scheme is a type of fixed deposit that offers a fixed payout on a monthly basis for the tenure opted by you. As per SBI official website, a fixed amount is provided to the account holder in equated monthly instalments (EMIs). The EMIs comprises a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value.
State Bank of India's (SBI) Annuity Deposit scheme is a type of fixed deposit that offers a fixed payout on a monthly basis for the tenure opted by you. As per SBI official website, a fixed amount is provided to the account holder in equated monthly instalments (EMIs). The EMIs comprises a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value.
1) A person should be a resident individual which could include a minor. The mode of holding could be jointly or single.
1) A person should be a resident individual which could include a minor. The mode of holding could be jointly or single.
2) Customers are required to deposit a minimum of ₹25,000 in the SBI annuity deposit scheme. However, there is no maximum limit.
3) Under the SBI annuity deposit scheme, customers have the maturity options of 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years.
4) SBI annuity deposit scheme gives the same rate of interest as the term deposits/fixed deposits of tenure as opted by the depositor. Let's say you make a fund deposit for five years, then you will get the interest-only according to the interest rate applicable to the fixed deposit of five years. At present, SBI offers an interest rate of 5.30% on deposits maturing in three to less than five years. For FDs maturing in five to 10 years, SBI gives a 5.40 % interest rate.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!