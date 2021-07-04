State Bank of India (SBI) offers the Annuity Deposit Scheme wherein customers deposit a lumpsum amount with the bank and receive monthly instalments. The scheme is transferrable between SBI branches. As per SBI official website, a fixed amount is provided to the account holder in equated monthly instalments (EMIs). The EMIs comprises a part of the principal amount as well as interest on the reducing principal amount, compounded at quarterly rests and discounted to the monthly value.

Here is all you need to know about SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme

Eligibility

A person should be a resident individual which could include a minor. The mode of holding could be jointly or single. Anyone falling into the category of NRE and NRO cannot access this facility.

Deposit amount

Customers are required to deposit a minimum of ₹25,000 in the SBI annuity deposit scheme. However, there is no maximum limit.

Tenure

Maturity options of 3 years, 5 years, 7 years and 10 years are available under the SBI annuity deposit scheme.

Rate of interest

The rate of interest is the same as applicable to the term deposits/fixed deposits of tenure as opted by the depositor. Let's say you make a fund deposit for five years, then you will get the interest-only according to the interest rate applicable to the fixed deposit of five years. At present, SBI gives a 5.40 % interest rate on deposits maturing in five to 10 years. For FDs maturing in three to less than five years, SBI offers an interest rate of 5.30%.

Rate of interest for senior citizens

Like FDs, senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) above the applicable rate in the SBI annuity scheme. The interest rate payable to SBI Staff and SBI pensioners will be 1% above the applicable rate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!