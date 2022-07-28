This SFB alters savings accounts as well as FD rates and now offers up to 7%2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 03:14 PM IST
- Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised interest rates on both savings accounts and fixed deposits.
Listen to this article
Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has revised interest rates on both savings accounts and fixed deposits. The new rates are effective as of July 27, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank is now providing savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr to the general public at a maximum interest rate of 7%.